The psychological horror game The Medium has been confirmed to launch this December on PC and both Xbox Series systems as a console exclusive, Bloober Team has announced.

Horror fans will be able to dive into The Medium on December 10 on both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, or on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Xbox Game Pass will also find the game added to the service on day one as a free download.

A brand new trailer has also dropped to celebrate the release date. The moody atmosphere of the game is drenched throughout, accompanied by one of the game’s scores from the soundtrack.

The Medium is set to utilize unique features of the next-gen systems. As a medium, players will be able to traverse between two distinct realities as both worlds parallel against each other. By exploring the physical and supernatural world simultaneously, puzzles can be solved, new paths reached, and new story beats uncovered.

Players can also utilise multiple psychic abilities. An out of body experience move can be used to venture to unreachable places, whilst a telekinetic barrier will defend against deadly spirits that reside within The Medium.

The launch of the game will be the first console exclusive title for the Xbox Series X and Series S. Earlier this year, Microsoft outlined multiple new titles that will be coming over the next-generation lifecycle. Games such as Forza Motorsport and Fable will be making a return, using the powerful hardware for new experiences.