The Molasses Flood are working on a ‘The Witcher’ or ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ game

A brand-new Cyberpunk 2077 or Witcher game could be on its way after CD Projekt Red acquired roguelike developer, The Molasses Flood.

CD Projekt Red has announced that The Molasses Flood will be working on “its own ambitious project” based on one of its existing properties – likely either Cyberpunk 2077 or The Witcher.

“We’re always on the lookout for teams who make games with heart,” said CD Projekt president Adam Kicińsk in an official statement (via VGC). “The Molasses Flood share our passion for video game development, they’re experienced, quality-oriented, and have great technological insight. I’m convinced they will bring a lot of talent and determination to the Group.”

The Molasses Flood, a video games development studio located in Boston, joins CD PROJEKT Group. Welcome to the family! Read more: https://t.co/FW3WhGfWcD pic.twitter.com/GihalrigfW — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) October 22, 2021

According to the official announcement, The Molasses Flood won’t be merged with existing CD Projekt Red teams, instead continuing to work on its own projects – including this one.

“From the inception of The Molasses Flood, it was our goal to create games that touch and inspire people,” said studio head, Forrest Dowling. “When CD Projekt approached us about the possibility of working together, we saw an incredible opportunity to reach a much wider audience through a collaboration with a company we love, creating games in worlds we love.”

Although it’s currently unclear which of CD Projekt Red’s properties will inspire this new game, the studio itself seems ready for this new challenge.

“We could not be more excited to continue our mission with the support of CD Projekt and their incredibly talented team,” added Dowling.

Earlier this week, CD Projekt Red announced that its next-gen updates for both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have been pushed back until 2022.

