The new Atari VCS is available to buy right now

Atari has launched the new Atari VCS – a modern take on the classic 1977 games console.

Originally announced during E3 back in 2017, the new Atari VCS is a hybrid console – packing a Linux-powered PC and Atari games console into one small, retro form.

And it’s available to buy right now for £210 ($299,99 USD).

“Atari returns to the living room with the Atari VCS — a completely modern gaming and video computer system, blending the best of consoles and PCs to delight a whole new generation of gamers and creators,” says the official website.

The console has officially launched online (in the US), with orders available from Best Buy, Micro Center, and the official website.

But the new Atari VCS will soon be available at GameStop, too.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear when the Atari VCS will be heading to the UK.

The Atari VCS packs a Linux-powered PC into a retro form mimicking the original Atari VCS (or Atari 2600).

According to the official website, the console can be used as a traditional plug and play system or booted up in PC mode – allowing the user to use the new Atari VCS as a home or office PC.

It’s not just retro gaming titles, either – the VCS is said to play ‘modern’ games and includes apps for Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+, Facebook, Twitter, ESPN+, FuboTV, Showtime, Twitch, Plex, Redbox, Apple TV+, Spotify, Pandora, and Sirius XM.

The system features “a collection of 100 Atari Arcade and 2600 games, fully optimized for the Atari Classic Joystick and Modern Controller, with new features like rumble and LED light effects to give retro favourites new life.”