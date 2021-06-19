The new MG 82 for ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ is destined for an early nerf

Call Of Duty: Warzone‘s newest weapon, the MG 82, is already getting a nerf according to Raven Software.

The announcement came in a Tweet from Raven Software who said: “The MG 82 (BOCW) made one too many trips to the Pack-a-Punch machine before deploying to Verdansk.”

The MG 82 (BOCW) made one too many trips to the Pack-a-Punch machine before deploying to Verdansk. Element 115 is off limits in #Warzone so we will be making an adjustment to this Weapon soon. ☢️ — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 18, 2021

The tweet also referenced Element 115, a reference to the lore of the game’s Zombie mode.

The bracketed BOCW also refers to Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which is where the MG82 LMG originates.

There have been ongoing issues with weapons ported across from Black Ops Cold War into Warzone, and Raven Software has been fairly swift in updating guns and trying to keep the game’s competitive modes balanced.

Season Four of Warzone also launched with a new limited-time event called Ground Fall, and it also added in a new dirt bike, and long-teased Red Doors.

Red Doors make a noticeable sound when players are near them and on entry, the will warp players to one of a number of small rooms around the map that contain orange loot crates and cash.

Shortly after launch Raven Software had to update the game to remove armoured cargo trucks, as there was an ongoing issue with players becoming invisible after entering them.

The notorious Roze skin which has plagued competitive modes in Warzone for being hard to see has also received an update in order to make it less of an issue.

