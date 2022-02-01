The newest ‘League Of Legends’ champion is Renata Glasc

Riot Games has revealed the newest League Of Legends champion who will join the game this month, Renata Glasc.

Renata Glasc, nicknamed the Chem Baroness, is the 159th champion to be added to the popular MOBA game and will be introduced as a Support class character. The ambitious Glasc descends from a family of resourceful and altruistic Zaunits alchemists and, thanks to her foresight and business acumen, she grows up to be an important figure in the district.

The Chem Baroness will join the Rift with patch 12.4 on February 16, but ahead of her official release, she will be available to play in the League Of Legends PTR starting today (February 1).

Riot has also revealed brand-new splash art for the character’s first skin, named Admiral Renata Glasc, which you can take a look at below:

Renata Glasc abilities

Passive – Leverage : Renata Glasc’s basic attacks mark her enemies and deal bonus damage. Damage from Renata’s allies consumes the mark, dealing additional damage.

: Renata Glasc’s basic attacks mark her enemies and deal bonus damage. Damage from Renata’s allies consumes the mark, dealing additional damage. Q – Handshake : Sends out a missile from her robotic arm that roots the first enemy hit. She can reactivate the ability to throw the enemy in a target direction, damaging enemies hit and stunning them if the thrown target is a champion.

: Sends out a missile from her robotic arm that roots the first enemy hit. She can reactivate the ability to throw the enemy in a target direction, damaging enemies hit and stunning them if the thrown target is a champion. W – Bailout : Grants an allied champion or herself ramping Attack Speed and Move Speed toward enemies. If the ally gets a takedown on an enemy champion, the buff duration resets. If the ally would die while Bailout is still active, their health is set back to full but they begin burning to death over three seconds. The ally can stop the burn by getting a champion takedown before they die.

: Grants an allied champion or herself ramping Attack Speed and Move Speed toward enemies. If the ally gets a takedown on an enemy champion, the buff duration resets. If the ally would die while Bailout is still active, their health is set back to full but they begin burning to death over three seconds. The ally can stop the burn by getting a champion takedown before they die. E – Loyalty Program : Sends out chemtech rockets that shield allies and damage and slow enemies they pass through. The rockets also apply their effects around her on cast and in an explosion at max range.

: Sends out chemtech rockets that shield allies and damage and slow enemies they pass through. The rockets also apply their effects around her on cast and in an explosion at max range. R – Hostile Takeover: Sends out a cloud of chemicals that causes enemies to go Berserk, increasing Attack Speed and forcing them to basic attack anything around them. Berserk enemies prioritize attacking their own allies, then neutral units, then Renata Glasc’s team, then Renata Glasc herself.

