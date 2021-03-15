The next ‘Apex Legends’ hero will reportedly appeal to a Japanese audience

Apex Legends’ next new hero will reportedly be targeted towards a Japanese audience.

In a recent interview with Famitsu, which was translated by Dexerto, Apex Legends’ game director Chad Grenier suggested that the next hero being introduced in the game will appeal to its massive Japanese fanbase.

Grenier also spoke of the game’s recent release on Nintendo Switch, the most popular console in Japan. He thanked Japanese players for their support and voiced his hopes to “deliver unique content to Japan”.

He went on to say: “I mentioned a little about Season 9, but the legend in Season 9 I hope will be liked in Japan”. Further details surrounding the upcoming hero have yet to be announced, so it is currently unclear if the hero will hail from Japan, or if it draw influences to the country.

A release date for Season 9 of Apex Legends has not been announced.

Season 8’s original hero was Fuse, a demolition expert who traded in his career in explosives for his passion of cage fighting. Fuse was introduced alongside a new weapon, the 30-30 Repeater rifle.

In other Apex Legends news, Steve Ferreira, another high-ranking developer for the game alluded to Respawn Entertainment working on 120fps gameplay for the game on next-gen consoles.

“120fps is one of our goals,” said Ferreira. “Can’t promise anything but with the core mechanics ‘feel’ of playing Apex being such an important piece of the player experience, this one is high on the priority list”, he added.