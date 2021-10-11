The next ‘Call Of Duty’ game might be called ‘Modern Warfare II’

New claims suggest that the next Call Of Duty title to be released in 2022 will be called Modern Warfare II.

According to industry insider Tom Henderson, Activision is planning on calling its next first-person shooter from Infinity Ward “Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II” while also hinting that “the artwork looks fucking amazing”, as first reported by PCGamesN.

In a follow-up tweet, Henderson clarified his claims saying: “I can confirm that I’ve seen artwork that says “Modern Warfare II” – But this does not necessarily confirm the title is 100% Modern Warfare II as names can change during development.”

If Activision and Infinity Ward are planning on calling the next game Modern Warfare II, this would be a rather confusing title as the 2009 CoD game goes by the same name. This unconfirmed title would also make it Infinity Ward’s next Modern Warfare title as well as its latest game since the release of Warzone in 2020.

I can confirm that the 2022 title is called "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" And the art work looks fucking amazing. pic.twitter.com/PWw5CRIpr1 — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 9, 2021

The upcoming Call Of Duty: Vanguard from Sledgehammer Games is set to launch on November 5 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. Vanguard will be set in the World War II era and will feature “tide-turning battles” as well as diverse locations from around the globe. The game’s multiplayer will also include 20 maps and will take a more “tactical” approach with its gameplay.

Elsewhere, Infinity Ward announced that it’s planning on opening a brand new studio in Austin, Texas. The 19-year-old studio revealed that it’ll be expanding its development teams and will be hiring for new roles.