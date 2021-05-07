The next ‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ character could be John Rambo

Call Of Duty: Warzone may be getting a cameo from Rambo as the new ‘80s-based season kicks off.

Based on a tweet from the Call Of Duty Twitter account, fans are speculating that John Rambo from the ‘80s films of the same name may be coming to the game.

Does anyone know SURVIVORJOHN#1009062? Their #WarzoneReport is a sight to be seen. pic.twitter.com/EUFPmexQnF — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 5, 2021

The tweet, shared as part of a campaign entitled #WarzoneReport where fans receive stats based on their usernames, mentioned “SURVIVORJOHN”. Fans have taken this to mean that Rambo will be coming to the game, as some of the stats match up to the content of the films.

When the kill count on the tweet was researched, a Twitter user found confirmation that this was indeed Rambo’s kill count in his films. There were also five Rambo films, and the tweet shows five “games played”, alongside zero deaths.

Rambo character basically confirmed: pic.twitter.com/tNwEKrtQhy — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) May 6, 2021

The official account also quote-tweeted a request to add in “some ‘80s action heroes” with a thoughtful face, seemingly confirming the speculation.

Call Of Duty: Warzone’s season three update recently introduced several new weapons, but reduced the power of some of the game’s most overpowered guns.

Season three boasts four more multiplayer maps, six new weapons, events, classic updates and the next chapter of Zombies. The FFAR 1, AUG rifle, and M16 all received reductions in damage stats, but the PPSh-41, a quick-firing submachine gun, and the K31 sniper were added.

Call Of Duty: Warzone recently surpassed 100 million players. Publisher Activision Blizzard shared the news via Twitter last month.

“Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn’t be Warzone without you,” the tweet said. The news comes 13 months after the launch of the free-to-play battle royale launched in March 2020.