The next free Epic Games Store titles have been confirmed

Epic Games has confirmed the next two games that will be free on the Epic Games Store, with next week’s titles offering something for strategy and adventure fans alike.

From March 31, Epic Games Store users will be able to pick up the first Total War: Warhammer and City Of Brass for free.

Total War: Warhammer was Creative Assembly‘s first attempt at transporting the studio’s historical Total War series into a fantasy setting, and the result is a strategy game that allows players to control armies of vampires, goblins, dwarfs and humans. The 2016 game was a success, and the series’ third game – Total War: Warhammer 3 – launched in February 2022.

Meanwhile, City Of Brass is a first-person action-adventure game where players must tear through “an opulent, Arabian Nights-themed metropolis” using the scimitar and whip given to them. It’s easier said than done however, as the procedurally generated city is filled with deadly traps and dangerous enemies.

Both games will be free on the Epic Games Store from March 31 to April 7, at which point they will be replaced by whatever games are being given away next.

Speaking of which, the current free Epic Games Store game – Demon’s Tilt – is still available to download, however the promotion will end when City Of Brass and Total War: Warhammer go up for grabs.

Usually priced at £15.49, Demon’s Tilt is a pinball game with hack n’ slash elements.

The free game before that was In Sound Mind, “an imaginative first-person psychological horror with frenetic puzzles, unique boss fights, and original music by The Living Tombstone.”

In other gaming news, Nintendo has shared that Kirby was once considered too round for Kirby And The Forgotten Land. The game’s director, Tatsuya Kamiyama, shared that the development team’s first challenge “was that Kirby’s character design was not a perfect fit for full 3D gameplay.”