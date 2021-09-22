The next Nintendo Direct will be live tomorrow

Nintendo will be hosting its next Direct broadcast tomorrow with the expectation of more information on Metroid Dread and others.

Tomorrows Nintendo direct will be live tomorrow, September 23, at 11 pm BST. The stream will last for 40 minutes. There is no official word on what will be shown, but fans can hope to see Metroid Dread, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, and Super Mario Party Superstars.

Other upcoming games could be included, such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 3, and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild sequel.

Advertisement

The stream will be live on the Nintendo YouTube Channel.

New details have been revealed about Metroid Dread over the past few months. Metroid Dread will release on October 8 this year exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, and the base version of the game will cost £49.99 (or USD $59.99). The Special Edition will cost £79.99 (or USD $89.99) and feature a steel game case, five art cards featuring key art for each 2D Metroid title and a 190-page art book with artwork from all five 2D Metroid games.

Metroid Dread will also come with its own Amiibos. The double pack contains both Samus and the E.M.M.I. for £25.99 (or USD $30). Scanning the Samus Amiibo will net the player a permanent health upgrade of 100, and once a day will give a little extra health back. The E.M.M.I. Amiibo gives Samus a Missile Plus tank, increasing her missile capacity permanently by 10. The E.M.M.I. can also be scanned once a day for a few extra missiles.

Nintendo of Europe has announced a delay for the Amiibo pack. The figure is coming roughly a month after the release of Metroid Dread.

“Unforeseen shipping delays” are to blame for the issues with getting the Amiibo out on sale sooner.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Microsoft has enabled the ability for Xbox Series X|S users to use their old Xbox 360 gamerpics.