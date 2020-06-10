The next ‘Rainbow Six: Siege’ operators have seemingly been leaked

Two operators from the remaining seasons of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Year 5 have been leaked.

Ubisoft’s popular online multiplayer shooter is currently in the middle of Year 5, with Season 2 set to launch sometime this month with new operators Ace and Melusi. However, it seems as though gamers won’t have to wait to see who the new operators from Season 3 and 4 are, as Reddit user PapaCapinya has found a video reportedly showing gameplay of both of the upcoming operators.

Year 5 will include two more seasons before it wraps up, with each update including a new playable operator. The leaks have seemingly revealed that Season 3’s character will be a Splinter Cell tie-in named Scout.

Scout’s gadget will be a camera that drills into walls. He will be able to tap into the camera feed through a tool that looks similar to the iconic tri-NVG head-mounted device used by Sam Fisher in the Splinter Cell series.

PapaCapinya also revealed Aruni, the supposed operator for Season 4. Aruni’s gadget is referred to in-game as a Laser Reinforcement, but the video doesn’t actually show it in action. She will have access to four of these gadgets and they can be placed on doorways and windows. Aruni also appears to have a passive ability called Turbo Punch that lets her punch holes through non-reinforced walls, thanks to her prosthetic arm.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege was first released in 2015, and grew steadily over the last few years to become one of the world’s most popular and online games. It is currently available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Last month, Ubisoft filed a lawsuit against Apple and Google for selling the mobile game Area F2, which was described as a “near carbon copy” of Rainbow Six: Seige. The game has since shut down its servers and has been removed completely from Apple and Google’s respective app stores.