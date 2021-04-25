The next ‘Resident Evil Village’ demo is playable tonight

The next demo for the upcoming Resident Evil Village will be playable from tonight in the UK until tomorrow morning.

Launching May 7, Resident Evil Village is the latest entry in the survival-horror series which spans three decades across dozens of entries and spin-offs.

The demo will be playable from 7pm GMT until 3am tomorrow morning (May 26). Users on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 can preload the demo ahead of its official start time.

Titled ‘The Castle’, the demo is the third so far, following two demos in previous weeks. This demo will allow players to explore a new area in The Castle, as well as revisiting The Village area.

Exclusive to Sony’s platforms, both gameplay demos will have a thirty-minute time attached to them. The Village and Castle demo will release on PC and Xbox consoles next weekend.

Those who wish to preload the demo can access the PS4 store page here, and the PS5 store page here.

Writing on the official PlayStation Blog, Resident Evil Village Producer Tsuyoshi Kanda said the team’s main focus was “creating something claustrophobic with a lot of depth.”

“One of the major motifs of this area, and the game in general, was creating environments filled with beauty,” Kanda wrote about the demo.

“When players aren’t running for their lives, we wanted to create a setting that they could enjoy by venturing through and slowly taking in all the sights and scenes.”

