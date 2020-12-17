The next ‘Valorant’ agent will be a Duelist for “lurkers”

Riot Games has released new details about the upcoming 14th agent for its online tactical shooter, Valorant.

The game’s character producer John Goscicki dropped hints for the character in a new blog post, where he also discussed the overall state of agents which are currently in the game. He revealed that the forthcoming agent will be another Duelist and is made for gamers who prefer being “lurkers”, or players who favour a stealthier approach.

“The year will tear open with a Duelist for all you ‘lurkers’ out there, who will keep you on your toes around which angles are truly safe,” Goscicki said.

Riot Games previously teased the 14th Valorant agent with the quiet release of new wallpapers that feature the forthcoming character’s silhouette. Players have also discovered a mysterious trail of footsteps left by an invisible figure on the map Icebox, seemingly in reference to the upcoming stealth-based agent.

Check it out below.

The new agent is set to join Valorant with the launch of Episode 2 Act 1, which is currently set to go live in early January 2021. Riot Games introduced the agent Skye and added Icebox during Act 3, which launched in October.

Elsewhere in the post, Goscicki also noted that his team plans to “address the total power of Controllers and to better differentiate the roles of Duelists and Initiators” in the coming year. He noted that the upcoming changes will help “encourage people to play with their teammates as much as possible”.

He added that future Valorant agents will also “[make players] rethink all of [their] current tactics” in order to keep the game fresh. “Now that the basics are in place, we are going to take more risks with what each agent introduces to the game, pushing some boundaries and evolving what is possible in an ability-based [tactical] shooter,” he said.

Earlier this month, Riot Games released Patch 1.14 for Valorant, which included the first-ever buff for the agent Sage, as well as notable tweaks to the map Icebox. Other updates in the patch included changes to rank distribution and Observer mode, plus a major bug fix for Killjoy’s turret.