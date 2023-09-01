The original ‘Far Cry’ has been given a fan-made VR conversion

Far Cry has been transformed into a virtual reality version of the classic first-person shooter, thanks to the efforts of three developers.

Holger “cabalistic” Frydrych, devsnd and praydog have been working on the mod for a little over a month, improving on aspects like visible hands, quick saves, cutscenes, weapon handling and more. Check it out in action below.

As well as being free to download and install, the instructions are very simple to understand for Steam VR and Oculus Touch, and it only requires a copy of the original Far Cry to play. The team also added that “other controllers which are Touch-like (including Reverb G2 and Pico) should work out of the box with the Touch profile”.

Features comprise left-handed support, manual ladder movement, aiming of mounted and vehicle guns with the main hand, aim stabilisation when holding the weapon with both hands and the ability to physically swing the machete.

Players have the option of standing to play Far Cry VR or sitting down with a keyboard and mouse. The most recent release of the mod addressed issues with particle effects and laser sight lagging, and imaginably, the team will continue to support the VR version until they are satisfied with it.

Earlier this year, it was rumoured that Ubisoft is developing a multiplayer Far Cry game as well as Far Cry 7. The former is said to be an extraction-based shooter that is located in the Alaskan wilderness, having changed hugely over 2022.

Additionally, Far Cry 5 lead writer Drew Holmes was promoted to IP director of Far Cry in August, assuring fans that there are “big things in store” for the series.

