The original ‘Fire Emblem’ is being re-released for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has announced that Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade Of Light will be getting a re-release and a localised western version for the first time.

The game will be available on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop from December 4 for $5.99US. Much like the recent Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario Bros 35, the title will only be available for a limited time until March 31, 2021. Nintendo has not specified the reasons behind this decision.

In addition to the eShop version, a limited edition physical release will be made available, priced at $49.99. Known as the Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition, the set includes a digital code for Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade Of Light; a replica Nintendo Entertainment System box with an instruction booklet, protective sleeve, and world map; a replica Game Pak and art piece; deluxe art book; and Mini Nintendo Power magazine collectible.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement and look at the 30th Anniversary Edition below:

Get a lesson in #FireEmblem history with the Fire Emblem 30th Anniversary Edition. ✅ Replica NES Game Pak art piece & game box

✅ Mini #NintendoPower collectible

✅ Legacy of Archanea deluxe art book

✅ + more! Available 12/4, while supplies last.https://t.co/Z2Ku04mPez pic.twitter.com/ZUdFsYN5aB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2020

Its release marks the first time the game has been released in the west. Players will meet Marth and recruit numerous Fire Emblem characters across a 25 chapter journey. The series’ famous tactical turn-based combat roots will return, in upscaled 8-bit fidelity.

To make the experience more modern for players, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & The Blade Of Light will feature the ability to create save states, and to rewind gameplay, as cited in the official Nintendo eShop page.

Nintendo will also be releasing both Pikmin 3 Deluxe and Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity later this year, the latter of which recently received a new gameplay trailer.