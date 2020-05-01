The Outsiders’ monster action game ‘Darkborn’ has been cancelled

Stockholm-based video game developer The Outsiders has announced that it is no longer working on its monster-led stealth and action game, Darkborn.

According the the studio’s statement, it had to make the “difficult decision to halt development on the project”, while announcing that it has been working on something new, and will reveal its latest project very soon. The studio has not closed the door entirely on Darkborn, stating: “Perhaps one day we will return to it: we all hope so.”

Read the full statement here:

Dear Outsider friends and monster- lovers: pic.twitter.com/NRTwNUHxSp — The Outsiders (@outsidersgames) April 30, 2020

Advertisement

The game had been in development for four years, going through multiple iterations before it settled on what finally became Darkborn. Originally titled Archenemy, before being renamed Project Wight, the first gameplay footage for Darkborn was released a year ago, telling the story of a group of monsters that are forced to take a stand against an army of humans who have been laying waste to their species.

Darkborn was expected to launch on PC, and current-gen consoles. It is currently unknown if The Outsiders’ upcoming project will be released for current-gen consoles, or the next-gen consoles that will arrive later this year.

In other news, WWE announced last week that this year’s entry of its annual WWE 2K wresting game, WWE 2K21, has been cancelled. Developer 2K addressed its shortcomings with 2K20, and has announced plans to extend next year’s game entry by cancelling this year’s game and focusing on 2K22.

Advertisement

Since then, 2K has announced WWE 2K Battlegrounds, a new arcade-style game with “over-the-top” graphics and gameplay.