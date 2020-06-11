The Outsiders reveals new demon-slaying rhythm game, ‘Metal: Hellsinger’

Developer The Outsiders and publisher Funcom have revealed its newest game, Metal: Hellsinger, which is shaping up to be a cross between demon-slaying FPS and a heavy metal rhythm game.

As part of IGN’s Summer Of Gaming, the developer has released a new pre-alpha gameplay trailer that showcases the game’s beat-matching gunplay. “There’s this zen state you get into with rhythm games, and I also get into it with first-person shooters. And I thought it would be cool if you could do both. Especially if I could do it with music that I love,” The Outsiders’ founder David Goldfarb told IGN.

Check out the reveal trailer below.

The premise of the game sees players slaying demons in hell, slowly building a song around the kills they score. Metal: Hellsinger starts out with the drums, but as players kill to the beat, the music builds up, with individual instruments being layered in until eventually, the vocals kick in. At that point, players will be killing with a 16x score multiplier, slicing, blasting and rocking out to a carefully crafted original soundtrack.

The game will feature an original heavy metal soundtrack featuring vocal performances from Matt Heafy of Trivium, Mikael St Anne of Dark Tranquillity, Björn Strid from Soilwork and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, among many others.

Metal: Hellsinger will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC in 2021.

In other recent gaming and music news, The Last Of Us Part II’s developer has apologised for an oversight that led to a musician’s work not being credited in a recent trailer. The studio is currently rectifying the issue.