The patch notes for ‘Apex Legends’ season 6 have been released

Respawn Entertainment has released the complete list of patch notes for Apex Legends season 6 ahead of its launch later today (August 18).

The changes being implemented with the new season can be found via the Apex Legends blog. The patch notes lists several new features being introduced with the new season, as well as a number of nerfs, buffs and bug fixes.

Season six will see the arrival of new character Rampart, who was revealed recently, as well as the introduction of the Volt SMG weapon. Other features headed to to the include a crafting system, a brand-new map and a major tweak to how armour works in Apex Legends.

Advertisement

Legends in the recon class – namely Pathfinder, Bloodhound and Crypto – will soon be able to use survey beacons to see where future circle closures will be. This ability was previously Pathfinder’s unique passive, but can now be utilised by all recon characters. Crypto will also be able to get the information instantly through his drone without having to jack into the beacon.

A number of balance changes are also being made to the current roster of characters. The most notable tweak is to Revenant, who will not be able to use Wraith’s Dimensional Rift for two seconds after being recalled by Death Totem, with developers calling the current combo “particularly frustrating”.

OGibraltar’s defensive Bombardment ultimate cooldown time has been increased from three minutes to four and a half minutes. Bangalore’s Rolling Thunder ultimate cooldown is being decreased from 4.5 minutes to three minutes, and Loba’s Black Market ultimate cooldown lowered from three minutes to 90 seconds.

Season 6’s Battle Pass will come with 100 levels of new unlocks, including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, Loading Screens and Music Packs. Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch port is currently in development.