The Playdate not only has a crank but now its own speaker system

Panic has held its first-ever Playdate update stream where it shared details about the device – namely, how it will feature its very own stereo dock.

The Playdate Stereo Dock was revealed by Panic co-founder Cabel Sasser and will launch alongside its own radio app, PoolSuite FM. The app will feature a collection of “super summer songs” specifically curated for the handheld console.

Designed by Teenage Engineering, the first official accessory for Playdate will magnetically attach and blast out sounds either from games or via its in-built Bluetooth speaker system. It will also act as a charger.

Last, but certainly not least, the dock will come accompanied by its very own pen holder for (you guessed it) holding pens. Anyone that picks up the speaker will receive their very own special ballpoint pen as a bonus.

The full Playdate update stream can be watched below:

Playdate will be priced at $179 come launch with pre-orders beginning in July this year, while the Playdate Stereo Dock will arriving “very soon” according to the developer.

The Playdate stream was the first of many, many upcoming E3-related presentations we can expect over the next couple of weeks.

