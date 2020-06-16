The PlayStation 5 will be a bulkier console to combat overheating

Last week’s unveiling of the PlayStation 5 gave gamers a look at a bulky console. Now, Sony has finally revealed the reason behind its heftier build.

Sony’s VP of UX design at PlayStation, Matt MacLaurin, recently took to LinkedIn to answer a handful of now-deleted fan questions about the upcoming console. While he was sure to steer clear of major topics such as its release date and pricing, he did give gamers an explanation on why the PS5 is as bulky as it is: to combat overheating.

As VG24/7 points out, a commenter asked: “I’m really impressed by this design – however, in today’s times, people seek portability and convenience. The performance in the PS4 was amazing. Why make the new product bigger and bulkier?”

Advertisement

MacLaurin explained that the additional bulk is for “thermals”, as the upcoming console will run on “little supercomputers” that need more space to cool to prevent overheating.

“Thermals. This gen is little supercomputers. While the 7nm process delivers amazing heat performance for the power, the power is very extreme,” MacLaurin replied. “This tech is still so fresh it throws a lot of heat so we need room to dissipate,” he added in a separate comment.

He also commented briefly about the design of the console: “As we say in the industry, ‘this design has a strong opinion,’ so it’s okay if not everyone loves it. Customisation with special editions will be beyond anything seen before. Someone mocked up a wooden one on Reddit and it look[s] crazy good.”

“I understand it’s not for everyone, but no good art is,” Maclaurin said. “Still, I think it’s refined enough to tuck away quietly. The editions are going to be lit.”

The PlayStation 5 has not received a release date yet, but is expected to launch during the holiday season later this year.