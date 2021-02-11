The PlayStation Network faced a global outage earlier today

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation Network faced a global outage earlier today (February 11).

The outage affected all of the PlayStation Network’s online services except for PlayStation Video, according to a report from The Verge. The official PlayStation Network website has since announced, however, that all services are now up and running again.

According to DownDetector, a peak number of 35,180 reports were filed during the outage, which lasted over an hour. The outage also prompted several game developers to post on social media that they were aware of the issue and were working on a fix.

Advertisement

These include Bethesda, Rocket League and Fortnite.

⚠️The PSN is currently experiencing a service interruption. Please check here for status updates: https://t.co/2O1UsSG0YR — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) February 11, 2021

Update: PSN issues have been resolved and Rocket League is back on the menu. Have Fun! — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) February 11, 2021

The PlayStation Network outage has been resolved. Services are up and running. pic.twitter.com/ypalBcZ0Lm — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 11, 2021

It is currently unclear what caused the global outage, and Sony has yet to release a statement on the issue. While services have now resumed, many gamers took to social media to voice their displeasure about the outage. Check out some of the reactions below.

PlayStation network is down 😤 just when I was ready to have nice gaming session 🤬🤬🤬 — Zed (@zaid11416550) February 11, 2021

If I had a fucking dime for every time the playstation network went down. I’m *this* close to becoming a pc player. — Ashley (@YourQueenAshley) February 11, 2021

Advertisement

Sooo PlayStation network you expect me to go and bond with my family?!?! pic.twitter.com/eR8eSgnsbK — Burnt Chicken Nugget (@KIMGEE_01) February 11, 2021

it never surprises me when playstation network is down but it does hurt my heart every single time pic.twitter.com/HZy5N8vfca — steph 🎁 (@superstephh13) February 11, 2021

In other Sony news, it was revealed earlier this month that the company is currently selling PS5 units at a loss. While all 4.5million units that have been manufactured so far have already been sold, a report notes that the console units are being sold at a “strategic price point” that is lower than its cost of manufacturing.

However, Sony has also reported that any shortfall made has been recouped by the sales of games for the PS4 and PS5 consoles. The report also noted that the PlayStation Plus subscription model now has a base of 47.4million users per month – a large increase from the same time last year.