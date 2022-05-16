The PlayStation Plus PS4 and PS5 game lineup has been revealed by Sony

Sony has announced the lineup of PS4 and PS5 games that will be joining its upcoming revamp of the PlayStation Plus subscription service.
The brand new version of PlayStation Plus is scheduled to release between this month and June (depending on your region), and it will feature three benefit plans for all subscribers. Ahead of the release, Sony has today (May 16) revealed the complete lineup of games that players will be able to access, including titles from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP, as well as PS4 and PS5.
According to a new PlayStation Blog post, the update time for new PS4 and PS5 titles on the Essential plan is the first Tuesday of the month, whilst games prior to the PS4 generation will arrive in the middle of the month, with the number set to “vary”.
The games revealed are only a selection of the content planned for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium/Deluxe plans, which you can view below:
PS4
- Alienation
- Bloodborne
- Concrete Genie
- Days Gone
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Everybody’s Golf
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- God Of War
- Gravity Rush 2
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Infamous First Light
- Infamous Second Son
- Knack
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- LocoRoco Remastered
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Patapon Remastered
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Resogun
- Returnal
- Shadow Of The Colossus
- Tearaway Unfolded
- The Last Guardian
- The Last Of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- WipEout Omega Collection
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Celeste
- Cities: Skylines
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Dead Cells
- Far Cry 3 Remaster
- Far Cry 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- For Honor
- Hollow Knight
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NBA 2K22
- Outer Wilds
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
PS5
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Demon’s Souls
- Destruction AllStars
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Returnal
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Mortal Kombat 11
- NBA 2K22
- The Artful Escape
Additionally, time-limited game trials have also been confirmed for a select few games. These include:
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West – PS4/PS5
- Cyberpunk 2077 – PS5
- Farming Simulator 22– PS4/PS5
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – PS4/PS5
- WWE 2K22 – PS4/PS5
In other news, Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been rated in South Korea.