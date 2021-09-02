The PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcast airs next week

Sony has announced a brand new PlayStation Showcase coming next week and it’s set to provide a new look at future PS5 titles.

The PlayStation Showcase 2021 will air on Thursday, September 9 at 9 PM BST / 1 PM PT / 10 PM CEST. The online broadcast will offer a “look into the future of PS5” and will weigh in at around 40 minutes long.

The broadcast will include updates from PlayStation Studios as well as some of the industry’s “most imaginative developers” for new games releasing this holiday and next year.

Advertisement

Sony also noted that after the 40-minute showcase, more updates will be provided from studio teams featured in the presentation.

📅 Save the date! PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcasts live next Thursday. Full details: https://t.co/IJJEE9WplH pic.twitter.com/Hu5bnAwIrW — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) September 2, 2021

The company did confirm that PlayStation’s next-generation VR won’t be making an appearance during the showcase but will solely focus on PS5 titles.

PlayStation fans can watch the PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcast live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels.

As this upcoming presentation is set to provide a fresh look at new and future PS5 games, it’s likely fans will get to see some of the most anticipated titles of the year including the action-adventure RPG from Ember Lab‘s, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits.

It’s also possible fans could get to see more of Horizon Forbidden West, as well as a first look at the God Of War sequel as it was delayed earlier this year, however, nothing is concrete at the moment.

Advertisement

In other news, Guerrilla Games recently confirmed that its Horizon Zero Dawn sequel has been delayed and will be launching in 2022 instead.