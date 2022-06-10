‘The Plucky Squire’ is a ‘Toy Story’-style adventure about a living storybook

Devolver Digital has revealed The Plucky Squire, an action-adventure game that follows a storybook character as he explores beyond the confines of his book.

The Plucky Squire received its first trailer during the Devolver Marketing Countdown To Marketing, where it showcased a gorgeous mix of 2D and 3D action.

The game follows a storybook hero named Jot, as he discovers a world beyond the book he stars in. As displayed in the trailer, this means that at some points The Plucky Squire will take players through charming 2D storybook pages, while others will involve 3D segments where the tiny hero explores a child’s bedroom. You can watch the trailer below:

Advertisement

As for the plot, The Plucky Squire‘s Steam page reveals that “when the malevolent Humgrump realizes he’s the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever.”

The store page adds that players will “jump between 2D and 3D worlds […] solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.”

The Plucky Squire will be the first game from developer All Possible Futures, a new studio co-founded by James Turner and Johnathan Biddle. Turner was the art director for Pokémon Sword and Shield, while Biddle is best known as the creator of Stealth Bastard Deluxe.

Published by Devolver Digital, The Plucky Squire is set to launch in 2023 and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, yesterday (June 9) Devolver Digital also revealed Skate Story, a surreal game that follows a skateboarding demon on a quest to eat the moon.