Plunder Packs return to ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ and ‘Warzone’

Activision has announced the return of Plunder Packs to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, and its wildly popular free-to-play online battle royale counterpart, Warzone.

Revealed through a new video posted on the official Call Of Duty Twitter account, the announcement was made with the help of rapper and host of Pimp My Ride, Xzibit. The honorary “Warzone Minister of Flexin’” announced that the Plunder Pack is currently available on Warzone for anyone who is interested in customising their vehicles in the game.

The Plunder Pack was first advertised on the Activision Games Blog on May 11 as a purchasable aesthetics pack offering special gold-and-black skins “for every drivable vehicle, accessible across the Warzone, Multiplayer and Special Ops modes”.

Check it out below.

So, we heard you like vehicle skins… The Plunder Pack returns to the #ModernWarfare and #Warzone store this week. pic.twitter.com/rKoQClVqdZ — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 26, 2020

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone received a handful of major updates last week, where a Ghost Pack Contingency bundle, two new maps, an update to playable weapons in the Gulag and two new game modes were introduced.

The recent updates are expected to be the last major changes in Season 3, as Season 4 is expected to kick off on June 2. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are currently available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

In other Call Of Duty news, WWII was announced as one of June’s free games on the PlayStation Plus service. A free download of the game is available from now till the end of June, and can be kept forever.