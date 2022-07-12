‘The Quarry’ developer Supermassive Games acquired by Nordisk Games

The Quarry developer Supermassive Games has been acquired by Nordisk Games, after previously taking a stake of almost a third in the narrative game making studio.

Supermassive made the announcement today (July 12), after Nordisk Games got a 30.7 per cent stake in the company in 2021.

The UK-based game developer is best known for its branching narrative titles, like Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology and this year’s The Quarry.

“It’s been a little over a year since Nordisk Games made an initial investment in Supermassive Games and our vision for the future,” explained Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels in the announcement post.

“We have an exciting and ambitious growth strategy for Supermassive Games and Nordisk Games ownership only enhances that. I’m hugely excited about where the security offered by this partnership, and continued access to the expertise within Nordisk Games, will take us next.”

Supermassive has been added to Nordisk Games’ growing lineup of studios, as the company previously acquired MercurySteam, Avalanche Studios Group and more.

The acquisition comes just weeks after Supermassive released The Quarry, an interactive narrative drama inspired by a host of ’80s horror films. In NME’s three-out-of-five-star review of The Quarry, we said: “Despite a slow start, The Quarry delivers even more ways to feel terrible when your actions fail a tropey teen (or six). It’s not as scary as Until Dawn but there’s so much love for the horror genre and you’ll definitely want to dive in to see how it could all have played out.”

The Quarry‘s online multiplayer feature was finally added to the game in a recent update, letting players vote on in-game decisions in the short allotted time present in the game. Up to eight players can play the game together over the internet.

In other news, a developer on The Last Of Us Part 1 has said there was no crunch during development, as the remake has officially gone gold.