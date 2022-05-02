‘The Quarry’ game director outlines how the “Death Rewind” system will work

Supermassive Games’ upcoming ‘80s movie-inspired horror title The Quarry has had its new “Death Rewind” mechanic explained by the game’s director.

Game director Will Byles spoke to SegmentNext last week (April 28) about the new mechanic, which wasn’t in Until Dawn or The Dark Pictures Anthology, the studio’s previous titles.

“Death Rewind is a retry mechanic that unlocks after you’ve gone through the story, or if you purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game,” explained Byles.

“You’re essentially granted three “lives” that enable you to avoid a character death at the cost of using one of the lives. You’ll be taken back to the moment you made a critical choice that results in the character’s death so that you can make a different choice.”

According to Byles, the game will take around ten hours to beat all the way through, although the multiple endings and possible deaths of any of the nine characters incentivise replayability. “If you’re looking to experience every permutation of the story for The Quarry, you will find yourself playing for a very long time!” they added.

Byles adds that the story of The Quarry, started out “essentially as a screenplay”, with interesting story points then given choices that “one might make if they were in control”.

“We needed to make sure that the story of The Quarry doesn’t collapse if just one character dies,” added Byles. The cast of the upcoming game includes David Arquette as camp councillor Chris, and Ariel Winter – from the TV show Modern Family – will play Abi.

The Quarry is set to release on June 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

In other news, Embracer Group is set to acquire many of Square Enix’s western developers and franchises for around £240million.