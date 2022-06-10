‘The Queen’s Gambit Chess’ is a new game coming to Netflix

Netflix has announced The Queen’s Gambit Chess, a new game coming to the subscription service based off the show of the same name.

Players can learn how to play chess with characters and locations from the hit show, and even play chess online. Beth’s house, the park and the orphanage where she learned to play chess in the beginning will all be locations in the show.

“In 2020 The Queen’s Gambit kicked off a chess revolution, and now it has a game of its own coming to Netflix,” said Netflix Geeked in a tweet. “Take some lessons from Mr Shaibel, play matches against Borgov or compete against friends in this love letter to the show.”

There’s also going to be a series of challenges and puzzles for players to hone their skills as well.

There’s currently no release date for The Queen’s Gambit Chess, but it will be coming exclusively to Netflix Games in the future.

