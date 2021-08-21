The remastered version of ‘Quake’ is available now

After a wave of rumours, the remastered version of the original Quake was finally confirmed yesterday (August 20) when it was stealth released.

Available now on the Nintendo eshop, Steam and the Microsoft Store, the remastered version of Quake now comes with improved graphics, widescreen resolution and the original soundtrack, created by Trent Reznor.

Alongside the original game, this remaster also includes original expansion packs, The Scourge of Armagon and Dissolution of Eternity. There’s also the Dimension of the Past expansion (which was released in 2016 for the game’s 20th anniversary) and the brand new add-on Dimension of the Machine.

According to the Steam listing, Dimension of the Machine is set “in the deepest depths of the labyrinth [where] lies the core of lava and steel known only as The Machine. Crusade across time and space against the forces of evil to bring together the lost runes, power the dormant machine, and open the portal hiding the greatest threat to all known worlds—destroy it…before it destroys us all.”

Quake 64 is also available with “more fan-made and official mods and missions coming soon.”

The enhanced version of Quake also features support for cross-play, meaning you can play “the campaign and all expansion packs cooperatively or go toe-to-toe in multiplayer matches with your friends regardless of platform. Cross-play is supported among PC (controller-enabled), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.”

The original version of Quake has been available on Steam and the Microsoft Store for a while now but players who purchased it will have access to the remastered version for free.

The release of the remastered Quake came as part of Quakecon 2021, which also saw new nu-metal icons Code Orange cover Trent Reznor’s original theme tune. There’s even a Quake inspired music video.

In other news, it seems that Halo Infinite players could be waiting months for campaign co-op in a new update from developers.