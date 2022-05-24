The Save & Sound digital festival is returning this June

Bedtime Digital has announced that its Save & Sound festival is returning this summer with performances from Unpacking, Frostpunk, and more.

Save & Sound will return on June 20 through to June 23 and will comprise 60+ original music segments from a curated collection of games, including Unpacking, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, Wizard With a Gun, as well as an exclusive Frostpunk and South Of The Circle musical collaboration from 11 Bit Studios.

The official website also features four mystery games that will be included in the showcase, but Bedtime has yet to confirm the titles.

The digital festival will feature over 150 games and soundtracks as part of the event and Steam sale. The showcase will air at 6 PM BST / 10 AM PDT / 7 PM CEST on June 20 with different content across the three days. Fans can tune into Bedtime Digital’s official Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the online showcase.

Save & Sound, a celebration of music & audio in games will be live JUNE 20 – 23 3 days of:

🎶 Concerts & Deep Dives

👀 Sales & demos on Steam

🤘 HEADBANGING Check out the games featured for #SaveAndSound in the thread 👇 Sign up to know when we go livehttps://t.co/ARIvD1ZNOX pic.twitter.com/aUOKDL0yqL — Bedtime Digital Games (@BedtimeDG) May 24, 2022

Select titles will also have exclusive sales and demos for the audience to play on Steam during the period.

As Bedtime Digital explained in the press release, Save & Sound was created to make up for the lack of attention given to musicians and composers working in games. Bedtime is best-known for its surreal puzzler Back to Bed, and its self-published titles Chronology and Figment. The studio is also currently developing Figment 2 while also organizing the Save & Sound festival.

The first Save & Sound online music festival aired in May 2021 and featured original performances and soundtrack content from games such as Hades, Rogue Legacy 2, and Paradise Killer.

