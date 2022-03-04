‘The Settlers’ delayed after beta feedback

Ubisoft has announced that it is pushing the release of The Settlers back after feedback from a closed beta.

The Settlers was intended to release this month on March 17. However, following a closed beta in January, Ubisoft is pushing the release back to “a later date” without any new launch date given.

In a post on The Settlers’ webpage, Ubisoft said, “The recent closed beta was a great opportunity for all participating players to share valuable feedback regarding the current state of the game, and we’d like to thank you for your involvement. As we went through this feedback, it became clear to our team that the quality wasn’t yet in line with the team’s vision. Therefore, we took the decision to postpone the launch of the game to a later date.

“The additional time will be used to further improve the game and push quality as our main priority for all our players. We will keep you updated in due time and give you more details on the next milestones for The Settlers. Thank you for your continued understanding and support.”

The Settlers was initially announced in 2018 but suffered a series of delays. In December 2021, Ubisoft announced that fans could look forward to an announcement regarding the game in early 2022. This turned out to be the release date and closed beta.

Fan feedback in the comments seems to commend the decision to delay the game, with many saying that The Settlers was missing the “soul” of its original releases and calling on Ubisoft to look to the community for its design choices as it tweaks the game.

