‘The Settlers’ release date announced with closed beta this month

Ubisoft’s reboot of The Settlers has a release date after several delays and will host a closed beta test later this month.

A new trailer provides details of the reboot of The Settlers series. The game will officially release on March 17 this year. Fans can sign up for a closed beta test by visiting The Settlers website.

A webpage contains more details on the game. “The Settlers combines a fresh take on the popular gameplay mechanics of the series with a new spin. It offers a deep infrastructure and economy gameplay, used to create and employ armies, to ultimately defeat opponents on a map.”

A story-driven campaign and Onslaught mode will allow players to experience the world of The Settlers, with a separate tutorial to introduce new players to the mechanics.

There will be various multiplayer modes with up to eight players. Users can choose to fight against one another, or team up against ai opponents.

“Three playable, distinctive factions – the Elari, the Maru and the Jorn – can be found in The Settlers. Each faction has a unique look and play style with one faction-specific military unit and their own background story.”

“At the heart of every match is gaining resources and building up your economy to recruit new settlers and a directly controllable, winning army. Research upgrades for your army and strengthen them by recruiting support and siege units.”

