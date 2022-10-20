The ‘Silent Hill 2’ remake packs demanding PC system requirements

The system requirements for Bloober Team‘s upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake have been confirmed, though PC players with lower-end rigs may require an upgrade to get the horror game running.

Shortly after the remake was announced, a Steam page for the title was launched that included new screenshots of the game and a list of recommended system requirements.

While the minimum system requirements will manage the remake at 30 FPS on “low/medium quality settings,” even the recommended requirements for PC players will only manage 60 FPS from the game on medium – or 30FPS with the settings turned up to high. This suggests that to comfortably get the most out of the game’s visuals without a performance drop, even higher requirements could lie ahead.

Advertisement

You can see the minimum and recommended settings below.

Silent Hill 2 remake minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

RAM: 12GB

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080

Storage: 50GB

Silent Hill 2 remake recommended system requirements:

Operating system: Windows 11 x64

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

RAM: 16GB

Graphics card: AMD Radeon 6800XT or Nvidia GeForce 2080RTX

Storage: 50GB

There’s no release date for the remake just yet, so it’s possible that these settings could change slightly as the game continues development.

Konami’s latest Transmission brought plenty of good news for fans of the long-running horror franchise, which has gone for years without a new title. Along with Bloober Team’s remake, Konami also shared trailers for three more upcoming games for the series – including Silent Hill Townfall, which will be developed by Glasgow-based studio No Code and published by Annapurna Interactive.

A film by Christophe Gans, who directed the first Silent Hill film, is also on the way.