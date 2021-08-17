‘The Simpsons: Hit & Run’ has been remade in just one week

Beloved title The Simpsons: Hit & Run has received a remake, of sorts, in Unreal Engine 5.

The project comes from YouTuber and developer reubs (as spotted by GAMINGbible), with the game being rebuilt entirely in Unreal Engine 5 in one week. During the video, reubs shares his fondness for the game and how it was an integral part of his childhood. Check it out for yourself below:

Advertisement

“The first thing I need is access to the map. Now I could technically remake the entire map from scratch but you would need a team of like 100 people,” reubs says. “I only have three friends, and I’m including my mum in one of those three friends, so that’s just not enough people.”

The Simpsons: Hit and Run originally launched in 2003 across PlayStation 2, Xbox and GameCube, going on to sell more than three million copies. The game has gained a cult following over time with many regularly requesting a remake of the title.

Last month, the current co-showrunner of The Simpsons Matt Selman admitted that he would love to see a remastered version of the legendary The Simpsons: Hit & Run game, however he conceded that it would be “complicated” to say the least.

“We were all playing Grand Theft Auto at the time and [the] publisher, they just wanted another driving game. And we were like, everyone’s playing whatever version of Grand Theft Auto, people need to get out of the cars,” said Selman.

Making the game more than just about ‘driving around doing missions’ was a worthwhile battle, Selman added.

This followed a producer on the title stating that they believed that the game could be remastered in the near future, something we’re still waiting on to potentially see happen.

Advertisement

In other news, Spawn Together has successfully raised over $1million for disabled gamers, with the money going to The AbleGamers charity.