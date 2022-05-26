‘The Sims 4’ gives the Goth family a controversial makeover

The Sims 4 developer Maxis has given the game’s Goth family a visual update, though fans are divided on whether the new look works.

Yesterday (May 25), Maxis shared a before-and-after clip to reveal a makeover for The Sims 4‘s Goth family.

“Grab the fruitcake & welcome wagon – the new & improved Goth family is available now in every new game start in The Sims 4,” announced Maxis.

While the free visual update adds some more detail to the Goths, The Sims 4 fans have met the makeover with a mixed reception.

Some criticism has been levied at the visual changes to Alexander Goth. Players have noticed that he looks significantly less like the rest of his family as an adult but oddly, not everyone’s version of Alexander has grown up in the same way.

“He looks horrific, not gonna lie”, said one player on Reddit, while another Sims fan said Maxis “clearly didn’t check what Alexander looks like aged up.”

Players are also divided on Mortimer Goth’s new moustache. While some fans think it’s a better representation of the character’s inspiration – Gomez Addams – others say it’s a shame to trim the iconic facial hair he’s known for in the Sims series.

Elsewhere, some players think Bella’s new dress is too much of a departure from her style in previous games. It’s not all negative, though – there are plenty of fans who are satisfied with the Goths’ new look.

“They look amazing, it looks like their outfits got a bit of an update too. Folks who prefer the old version can find them on the gallery easy-peasy, so everyone can be happy,” commented one Reddit user.

Another player felt the same, saying “This happened with the free update? They look fantastic. This version of the Goth family leans more towards their older looks whilst still keeping a TS4 uniqueness to them. Major improvement!”

While the Goth makeover may have been met with a mixed reception, the update has also added three new build items – the Chaise Magnifique chair, Into The Moodlet Lamp, and Table Magnifique – so hopefully it’s not all bad news for dissatisfied fans.

Yesterday (May 25), Maxis released a much more popular update which added customisable pronouns to The Sims 4.