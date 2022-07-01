‘The Sims 4’ goes back to class with ‘High School Years’ expansion

Maxis has announced the High School Years expansion pack for The Sims 4, which will allow teenage Sims characters to “experience all the ups and downs of high school”.

Announced yesterday (June 30), the High School Years expansion pack will flesh out the school lives of characters in The Sims 4.

As detailed in the expansion pack’s page, this means that Sims will be able to attend classes and after-school teams, socialise with friends in the cafeteria, and decorate their lockers. The expansion pack will also explore teenagers’ lives outside the walls of school, as students will be able to spend time with their friends after school, go on dates, or get up to some mischief.

“High school is a time of self-discovery! Find the confidence to ask your crush out or the guts to skip class,” says EA. “Teen Sims will explore their own likes and dislikes, and have new opportunities to cause mischief. Pranks and sneaking out after dark can have consequences, so be careful you don’t get caught.”

A trailer for the High School Years expansion pack, which follows several characters through the lead-up to prom, can be watched below:

Besides prom, the trailer also shows that players’ characters will also be able to attend a fancy graduation event if they get through their years at school. Characters can also ask their crushes to be their date at prom, and will be able to make “lifelong friends” at school.

The High School Years expansion pack is set to launch on July 8 for PC, Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

