‘The Sims 4’ is getting a ‘Star Wars’-themed expansion pack

The Sims 4 is set to get another DLC, but for the first time its Star Wars-themed, Electronic Arts has announced

Star Wars: Journey to Batuu for The Sims 4 is set to be released on September 9 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. In the latest add-on, players will be able to live out their Star Wars fantasies on a new planet that is heavily based off the Galaxy’s Edge land at Disneyland Resort.

Sims will embark on missions for either the Resistance or First Order and gain reputation, unlock new artefacts, cosmetics and create a unique lightsaber. Characters like Rey and Kylo Ren will also appear in the DLC, and they will force players to choose which faction to side with once on Batuu.

The reveal trailer provides a glimpse of all the new interactions players can make and furnishings they can decorate their dream homes with. It also previews new locations such as the Millennium Falcon and Oga’s Cantina.

Check out the trailer below.

“We’re such big Star Wars fans, and set out to create an authentic and immersive Star Wars experience for players that also embodies the self-expression and deep storytelling possibilities with The Sims,” executive producer Lyndsay Pearson said in a press release.

Vice president of Lucasfilm Games, Douglas Reilly, also spoke about the collaboration and how The Sims 4 will fully utilise the Star Wars license in the upcoming expansion. “Our fans are always looking for new ways to immerse themselves into the Star Wars galaxy, and we hope The Sims will provide that in an unexpectedly new and exciting way, where they’ll influence the world of Batuu and find their destiny in the galaxy as they see fit.”

EA recently released the community-requested Nifty Knitting pack, allowing players to knit an assortment of cosmetic items for their characters and adding an array of new furnishings.