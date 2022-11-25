‘The Sims 4’ makes “critical updates” to profanity filter following pro-Nazi uploads

EA has implemented “critical updates” to The Sims 4‘s profanity filter after a series of pro-Nazi and anti-Semitic content was uploaded to the gallery.

In an update launched earlier this week, EA has confirmed that its team has “reviewed and made critical updates to the profanity filter.”

According to the patch notes, “we are aware of and have seen some select instances of wholly unacceptable content that has been uploaded to The Sims 4 Gallery,” with the latest update set to “help prevent this from happening again in the future.”

“We are grateful for the community’s vigilance in helping us identify these inappropriate uploads so we can maintain a safe, creative environment for our players,” continued EA. “We will continue to do our part by quickly taking down objectionable content that surfaces, identifying and removing repeat offenders and regularly reviewing the profanity filter in case any updates need to be made,” the post continued.

EA finished by encouraging players to continue to use the ‘Flag This’ button on the gallery to “report any offensive uploads or comments.”

While EA doesn’t go into details about what “unacceptable content” inspired the updated profanity filter, several players have taken to social media in recent weeks to flag anti-sematic or pro-Nazi content and called on the studio to take action.

In order for Sims to be uploaded to the gallery they can’t have some of the most common Muslim names on earth but they can be called Hitler 🤪🤪🤪 Don’t put the responsibility to flag on us. Ban the names that actually deserve to be banned. https://t.co/73KxbCaQJz — argenis 💚 (@arisimcim) November 16, 2022

Thank you Deli. It is extremely upsetting and frustrating that it seems like they expect me to go through the gallery and flag all of the Hitlers. I’ve been tirelessly asking for Jewish representation in game and I found this on the gallery instead. pic.twitter.com/wTM7q7heu7 — HufflePom (@HufflePom) November 17, 2022

This is absolutely unacceptable. I spent several hours over the weekend reporting several 100 Hitlers that people have uploaded to YOUR platform. As far as I am concerned if you allow Hitler to be upload to your OFFICIAL platform then you agree with Hitler & support antisemitism. — HufflePom (@HufflePom) November 16, 2022

In recent weeks, Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live has been accused of “popularising” anti-Semitism, several anti-fascist groups spoke out after anti-Semitic groups hung a “Kanye is right about the Jews” banner over a freeway while hate speech has reportedly increased on Twitter following Elon Musk‘s takeover.

Last month, The Sims 4 became free-to-play and EA officially confirmed that The Sims 5 is in development but won’t release for “a couple” of years.

