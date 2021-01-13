‘The Sims 4: Paranormal Stuff Pack’ brings back fan favourite Bonehilda

Electronic Arts (EA) has revealed a new Stuff pack for The Sims 4, titled the Paranormal Stuff Pack.

The pack goes on sale on January 26 and will give players the ability to build and live in haunted houses, host séances and more. The content expansion will also feature a new skill called Master the Medium, where players can earn a paranormal investigation license that lets them banish spirits.

The upcoming Stuff pack will also see the return of fan-favourite NPC Bonehilda. Bonehilda first appeared in the original Sims’ final expansion pack, Makin’ Magic. The popular character then made a cameo appearance in The Sims 3: Supernatural.

Check out the reveal trailer below.

The official site for The Sims 4’s upcoming expansion pack also revealed that players’ houses will be visited by ghosts, and players will either have to appease the spirits or have them run amok around their houses.

In order to appease the spirits, players will have to rid their house of cursed objects, perform séances, and communicate with the dead with the help of Claude René Duplantier Guidry, a friendly ghost.

The Paranormal Stuff Pack is the first content expansion for Sims 4 this year. Last year, EA released the winter-themed Snowy Escape expansion pack, and the Star Wars: Journey To Batuu game pack.

The Sims 4 was first released in September 2014 and is currently available on all current-gen consoles, as well as next-gen platforms through backwards compatibility. While an official next-gen update for the game has not been announced, the game runs with higher frame rates and faster load times when played on next-gen consoles.