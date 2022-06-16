‘The Sims 4’ patch adds a deadly telescope

A new free update for The Sims 4 has added an innocuous small telescope that can also cause the untimely death of the Sims’ using it.

The pocket-sized telescope is small enough to fit into a Sims’ pocket and is useful for stargazing among other things. The catch is that the user will be susceptible to being crushed by a flaming meteorite, although there will at least be a warning before it lands, giving the player a chance to move the character inside and out of harm’s way. If Sims have the misfortune of being taken out, their ghost will be decorated by a meteorite burning in their chest.

Advertisement

The update also adds a new curly beard, new striped caution wallpaper, new variations for wedding dresses, and perhaps most notable is a veil-free option for the My Wedding Stories hijab. The full patch notes can be read here.

Today (June 16) the new Werewolves expansion is also available for The Sims 4. It costs £17.99, and includes a new map, Moonwill Mill, as well as the ability to transform into a Werewolf. The description for the expansion on its website reads: “Beyond rocking a fearsome form, werewolf Sims will have unique temperaments and abilities, be affected by the phase of the moon, and experience wolf-specific life events.”

Last month, Maxis also added customisable pronouns to the game due to demand from fans. This finally gave players the choice of selecting between they/them, she/her, he/him, or a custom option that allows them to choose which words are used as their pronouns.

In other news, Sonic Team has shed some light on how Sonic Frontiers’ Open Zone differs from open-world design. Director Morio Kishimoto stated, “Level-based platformers often have a world map. Our Open Zone is a world map, only we’ve made it entirely playable.”