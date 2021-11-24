‘The Sims 4’ reveals more details on ‘Neighbourhood Stories’

EA has revealed more details about Neighbourhood Stories, a new update to The Sims 4.

Neighbourhood Stories is being described as “a set of gameplay moments that all revolve around a single purpose: bring more life to Neighbor Sims that live outside the active household.”

This aims to add realism and dynamic elements to the NPCs that the player character is not directly in control of. A post on the Sims 4 website goes to say that: “In the same way that your Sims change as they move through life, these Neighbor Sims are getting some new life changes of their own such as choosing a new career or having a baby.”

Along with this update, EA has published a list of the choices that Neighbour Sims will be able to make independently, or player-controller Sims can try to convince them to do these things:

Change their current Career to a different one.

Have a baby with their partner, if they are in a relationship where either Sim can become pregnant.

Hang out with other Sims to form or deepen Friendly relationships

The following changes can only be undergone by Neighbour Sims independently, but they’ll still need confirmation from the player beforehand.

Try to get promoted in their current Career.

Accept a marriage proposal, if they are already Engaged to another Sim. Neighbor Sims will not autonomously get married for now.

Two new Aspirations will also be added as part of this update. The Neighbourhood Confidante who is ” for Sims who aspire to be a helpful and positive presence in the lives of Neighbor Sims. Making friends and guiding others toward life changes will earn the new Confidante trait, which increases the chance of conversations being pleasant. Ever had a conversation turn Boring or Awkward in the middle of a party? Confidante Sims are less susceptible to these mood killers.”

And the Villanous Valentine, who is described as ” for Sims who aspire to destroy the love lives of all Sims, including their own. Have your Sim break up with someone! Have them break up other couples! Sims that walk this deviant path will earn the new Twisted Heart trait, which makes all Sad and Embarrassed moodlets decay faster and provides a little bonus Social when performing Mean or Mischief socials. Twisted Heart Sims simply DGAFB, which as we all know, stands for “Don’t Give A Freezer Bunny”.

The new update is set to arrive of November 30, 2021.

