‘The Sims 4’ reveals next two Kits and teases June werewolf DLC

The Sims 4 developer Maxis has outlined what fans can expect from the next two items of downloadable content (DLC) coming to the game, and is continuing to tease the addition of werewolves.

Earlier in the month, Maxis announced that there would be a Game Pack and two new Kits coming to The Sims 4 across May and June. Now, the studio has outlined what both Kits will include.

The Little Campers Kit will allow players to build in Sims’ back gardens “for a night of creative family fun,” and will add DIY toys, outdoor projectors, and blanket forts.

Meanwhile, the Moonlight Chic Kit adds more “sophisticated” fashion choices for players, with Maxis sharing that the new clothing was inspired by Parisian fashion designer Paola Locatelli.

Inspired by the Parisian creator, Paola Locatelli, swoon over sophisticated sets 😍 flowing shirts 👕 & a slinky dress💃 that can help your Sim find that spark with fashions built to last – even if the romance doesn't 😏 – in the #MoonlightChicKit 🌝 Available May 26 ✨ pic.twitter.com/OfdIAEkp47 — The Sims (@TheSims) May 19, 2022

Both Kits will launch on May 26, which presumably means that fans will need to wait until June to see what Maxis has in store for The Sims 4‘s next Game Pack.

That being said, the latest Kit announcements appear to hint that the next Game Pack will bring werewolves to the game. The announcement image for the Little Campers Kit shows a werewolf film being played under a full moon, while the picture posted with the Moonlight Chic Kit also takes place under a full moon.

It’s not the first time that Maxis has teased the addition of werewolves to The Sims 4. The next Game Pack was named “Gone Wild” in a recent roadmap, and a brief video clip shared several weeks ago included a full moon and wolf howling.

