‘The Sims 4’ reveals two DLC packs launching in September

The next set of downloadable content (DLC) for The Sims 4 has been revealed, with new fashion choices for children and desert-themed furniture on the way.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2022

Revealed last night (August 30), the next DLC for The Sims 4 is titled First Fits Kit, and will launch on September 1.

As detailed on Twitter, the First Fits Kit will allow players to “up your child Sims’ closets with trendy patterns & colourful fits,” and was made in collaboration with Sims YouTuber XUrbanSimsX.

Advertisement

The second DLC – the Desert Luxe Kit – will be released several weeks later, on September 14. This will introduce “new furniture inspired by the natural landscape of the Southwestern Desert so your Sims can arrange a space indoors & outdoors for both relaxation & entertainment.”

Like the First Fits Kit, this DLC also featured a YouTuber collaboration, as EA Creator Aveline announced that she had helped “with the creation process” of the Desert Luxe Kit.

The DLC follows The Sims 4‘s High School Years expansion, which launched on July 8. However, the expansion was plagued by several game-changing bugs – including one issue that forced Sims to rapidly age and die, and another that was causing Sims to pursue inappropriate relationships with members of their family.

It’s been a busy year for The Sims 4 updates. Back in June, EA added werewolves and a spooky new map to the game, and in May the company added customisable pronouns for players to use.

More recently, EA revisited a controversial change to The Sims 4‘s modding policy that aimed to reduce for-profit modding, after facing backlash from the community.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, one of the new endgame scenarios in Total War: Warhammer 3‘s Immortal Empires campaign has an “intended” feature that lets players take charge of the would-be apocalypse.