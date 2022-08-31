NewsGaming News

‘The Sims 4’ reveals two DLC packs launching in September

Players can dress their younger Sims with new clothing, or opt for some desert-style decor

By Andy Brown
The Sims 4. Credit: EA.
The Sims 4. Credit: EA.

The next set of downloadable content (DLC) for The Sims 4 has been revealed, with new fashion choices for children and desert-themed furniture on the way.

Revealed last night (August 30), the next DLC for The Sims 4 is titled First Fits Kit, and will launch on September 1.

As detailed on Twitter, the First Fits Kit will allow players to “up your child Sims’ closets with trendy patterns & colourful fits,” and was made in collaboration with Sims YouTuber XUrbanSimsX.

Advertisement

The second DLC – the Desert Luxe Kit – will be released several weeks later, on September 14. This will introduce “new furniture inspired by the natural landscape of the Southwestern Desert so your Sims can arrange a space indoors & outdoors for both relaxation & entertainment.”

Like the First Fits Kit, this DLC also featured a YouTuber collaboration, as EA Creator Aveline announced that she had helped “with the creation process” of the Desert Luxe Kit.

The Sims 4. Credit: EA.
The Sims 4. Credit: EA.

The DLC follows The Sims 4‘s High School Years expansion, which launched on July 8. However, the expansion was plagued by several game-changing bugs – including one issue that forced Sims to rapidly age and die, and another that was causing Sims to pursue inappropriate relationships with members of their family.

It’s been a busy year for The Sims 4 updates. Back in June, EA added werewolves and a spooky new map to the game, and in May the company added customisable pronouns for players to use.

More recently, EA revisited a controversial change to The Sims 4‘s modding policy that aimed to reduce for-profit modding, after facing backlash from the community.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, one of the new endgame scenarios in Total War: Warhammer 3‘s Immortal Empires campaign has an “intended” feature that lets players take charge of the would-be apocalypse.

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement