‘The Sims 4’ to launch Werewolf expansion pack

The latest expansion coming to Sims 4 will allow players to transform into a werewolf.

Coming June 16, the Werewolf expansion will give players the freedom to be the sort of wolf they want to be.

“Transform into a werewolf and embrace (or fight) your animalistic nature,” reads the description from EA. “Beyond rocking a fearsome form, werewolf Sims will have unique temperaments and abilities, be affected by the phase of the moon, and experience wolf-specific life events.”

“Were you bitten, or were you born into a werewolf family,” continues the description. “However it happened, now you’ve got to decide what kind of wolf you want to be. Find a pack to prowl the night with, meet your fated mate atop Howling Point, or shun all that and try to make it as a lone wolf.”

The pack, which has been teased for a while now, also includes a new map, Moonwood Mill, for your Sims to live, work, and socialise in.

Check out the trailer below:

Last month, The Sims 4 added customisable pronouns to the game. Players have been given the choice of selecting between they/them, she/her, he/him, or a custom option that allows them to choose which words are used as their pronouns.

Developers worked with LGBTQ+ charity It Gets Better for the feature.

“Our language shapes the world around us and how we interact with the world” said Rae Sweet from the organisation. “The day that I tried on they/them pronouns for the first time was the day I was first ever able to recognise myself in the mirror. Which, as you can imagine, is life changing.”

“I just know that giving people a space to play in The Sims and play with pronouns and be who they want to be just gives them so much room to explore and find themselves and be their true authentic selves. Especially in a society where they might not be able to in real life,” they continued.

In other news, The Sims 4 developer Maxis has given the game’s Goth family a visual update, with fans divided over the results.