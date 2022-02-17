‘The Sims 4’ will now launch “My Wedding Stories” in Russia

EA has shared that the My Wedding Stories pack for The Sims 4 will launch in Russia after all, following last week’s announcement that it would not be available there due to a homophobic federal law.

On February 9, The Sims 4 developer Maxis announced that its next DLC (downloadable content) for the game, My Wedding Stories, would not launch in Russia. This was due to the pack including a same-sex couple called Dominique and Camille, which the studio was unwilling to compromise on due to a homophobic law in Russia.

This law, which was introduced in 2013, can hit businesses and individuals with fines and closures if they promote so-called “gay propaganda” in their media.

Yesterday (February 16) however, the studio released an update confirming that My Wedding Stories will launch in Russia after all.

“At time time, we believed that our team could not freely share the storytelling of same-sex couple Cam and Dom in Russia, and decided the best way to uphold our commitment to sharing their story was to not release this pack there,” explained the studio.

Going on, Maxis said “we’ve reassessed our options and realised we can do more than we initially believed and we will now release The Sims 4 “My Wedding Stories” game pack to our community in Russia, unaltered and unchanged, featuring Dom and Cam.”

However, this also means that the February 17 release date for My Wedding Stories has been pushed back to February 23.

“Love is love, and the Sims community will continue to be a safe space for those who want to see a world where that is true for everyone. We are thankful for the support of our team and our values even when it is hard. Thank you for being a part of The Sims,” ended the statement.

