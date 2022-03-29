‘The Sims 5’ release date, latest news, and everything we know so far

Though EA hasn’t actually named The Sims 5 just yet, we do know that – after seven long years – the publisher has announced that the next generation of The Sims franchise is in development. This is promising news for Sims fans, who have been waiting a very long time for a sequel to The Sims 4, given that it released way back in 2014.

You may have been squeezing every second of content possible out of the well-supported and community-loved The Sims 4, but soon you won’t have to live and die (virtually) by 2014’s blockbuster simulation game for much longer. As ever, the next game will be developed by Maxis and published by Electronic Arts, and is likely to take some of the series evolutions introduced back in The Sims 4 even further.

A lot of the information we have about the game, at the moment, is hearsay. But rumours persist that The Sims 5 is reportedly going cloud-based and will even feature a brand-new multiplayer component, too. Given that we’ve even seen a live gig take place in The Sims 4, it stands to reason that The Sims 5 is going to be more interconnected with its community than ever before.

Eager to know more? Check out below for everything we know so far about The Sims 5.

The Sims 5 latest news (Updated March 2022)

The Sims 5 might include multiplayer components

EA CEO Andrew Wilson hints a new Sims franchise is in the pipeline

The Sims 5 Release Date

An official release date for The Sims 5 has not yet been announced. However, based on the current development of content for The Sims 4, it’s fair to assume we won’t see the game hit consoles or PCs for a while yet.

In January 2020, EA CEO Andrew Wilson hinted during the company’s financial briefing that the next generation of The Sims was already in the pre-production phase, as reported by CCN.

In terms of an actual release date, then, that could mean we see the game as soon as 2022. Usually, games in the series launch on PC first, before arriving on the likes of PS5, Xbox Series X/S or Switch.

Given that The Sims 3 came out in 2009, followed by The Sims 4 in 2014, this is the longest we’ve gone without a new title in the series to date.

Is there a trailer for The Sims 5?

No, a trailer for The Sims 5 is not out yet. It is expected to arrive closer to the game’s release date. We’ll keep an eye out for any official news, and will list it here.

What is The Sims 5 going to be about?

Right now, there’s no clue what The Sims 5 will offer but Simmers can expect more “social interaction and competition” in the new game.

During EA’s Q3 financial briefing on January 30, 2020, CEO Andrew Wilson said that the latest entry in the Sims series could feature both single and multiplayer components. He also added that the developers are planning to incorporate elements featured in the now-defunct The Sims Online in the upcoming game.

“As Maxis continues to think about The Sims for a new generation – across platforms in a cloud-enabled world – you should imagine that, while we will always stay true to our inspiration, escape, creation, and self-improvement motivations, that this notion of social interactions and competition – like the kind of things that were actually present in The Sims Online many, many years ago – that they will start to become part of the ongoing Sims experience in the years to come,” Wilson said, per Sims Community.

He continued, “We are very excited. This is a game that really doesn’t have any competition in its category for delivering and fulfilling these motivations for players and we think is a tremendous growth opportunity for us for many, many years to come.”

What platforms will The Sims 5 be available on?

Judging on past Sims editions, the fifth instalment would likely be debuted on PC before arriving on PlayStation and Xbox. Given that there are now multiple generations of consoles at play, it’s likely that The Sims 5 will be cross-generational. This all depends when it lands on consoles however, as the old gen tech may simply be out of date by then.

Will The Sims 5 be on Nintendo Switch?

It’s unlikely that The Sims 5 will launch on Nintendo Switch. For starters, EA has not ported any of its The Sims games there yet, and given that The Sims 5 is still years away, it’s more likely that Nintendo will have released a new console by then.

Are there any expansion packs available for The Sims 5?

Currently, there are no expansion packs announced for The Sims 5. However, based on previous editions of The Sims, there are bound to be expansion packs to accompany the main gameplay experience. Some of the gameplay additions speculated to be included for version five are staples like The Sims Careers, The Sims Pets and The Sims Seasons.

But, of course, it is also possible that the developers at Maxis might roll out more RPG-based expansion packs like the community favourites, The Sims University and The Sims Supernatural, or themed DLCs such as island life, city life and celebrity life, as previously seen with Sims 4.

Are there any stuff packs available for The Sims 5?

No Sims gameplay is complete without stuff packs. Stuff packs for The Sims 5 have not been revealed, however if previous rollouts were any indication, the DLCs will only be announced after the core game is made available.

Previous Sims stuff packs have included home and outdoor living objects, clothing, vehicles and entertainment. The Sims 4 offered 16 (and counting!) stuff packs, including a collaboration with Moschino, while The Sims 3 offered nine. The Sims 2 featured 10 collections. So expect Sims 5 to receive as many stuff packs too.

Are there any game packs available for The Sims 5?

As usual, with every version of The Sims comes a series of game packs, a slightly compact feature compared to EPs. Although none have been announced for Sims 5, Simmers can expect the medium-sized packs to arrive once the core game is made available.

Game packs typically introduce new worlds in the Sims universe. Past Sims game packs have included magical realms, mysterious new towns, and exclusive restaurants and bars. There’s no inkling what Sims 5 game packs might feature, but expect it to offer the same sort of variation.

Even though we’re all looking ahead towards The Sims 5, there’s still content updates on the way to The Sims 4. Read more about the next possible update here.