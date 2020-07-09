‘The Sims’ is getting its own reality TV competition

The Sims is getting its very own reality competition show called The Sims Spark’d, which will premiere next week.

Announced via a new trailer, The Sims Spark’d is a reality competition, in partnership with Eleague and Buzzfeed Multiplayer, where players will have to take on challenges to build creative characters, stories and worlds in The Sims 4.

Over four episodes, 12 contestants – which includes creators and YouTubers like Doctor Ashley and Xmiramira – will be competing for USD$100,000 in cash and prizes and the title of “world’s most creative storyteller”.

The competition will be judged by Maxis game developer Dave Miotke, BuzzFeed Multiplayer YouTube personality Kelsey Impicciche and singer-songwriter Tayla Parx. Former American Idol contestant Rayvon Owen will host the show, which premieres on July 17 on cable channel TBS.

Check out the trailer below.

“Since its inception, The Sims has been a groundbreaking experience, allowing players to create and virtually live out the stories they create in-game,” said Lyndsay Pearson, general manager of The Sims franchise.

“That’s also why this show is so exciting. We’re continuing that innovative spirit, bringing our community together to compete and showcase their in-game storytelling on a reality show in an entirely new way.”

To coincide with the release of the show, EA will be launching the Spark’d Challenge Program in The Sims 4 on July 17. The top creators of this program will have the chance to be featured in future seasons of The Sims Spark’d, according to Variety.

The Sims 4 is currently available on PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One. The game was added to Steam last month for the first time, alongside a slew of other EA games, such as Titanfall 2, Need For Speed: Most Wanted and Dead Space 3.