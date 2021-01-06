‘The Sinking City’ finally returns to stores, but legal battle goes on

The Sinking City by developer Frogwares is finally available for purchase again, after it was removed from stores last August.

The Lovecraftian horror detective game had originally been taken down amid a legal battle between the game studio and the title’s publisher Nacon. Back then, Frogwares terminated its contract with the publisher, accusing Nacon of withholding royalties to the tune of “roughly 1million euros” and taking issue with the marketing of the game.

However, a new statement from Nacon reveals that the The Sinking City has returned to the Microsoft Store for Xbox One (as well as Steam and the PlayStation Store in the future), following a ruling by the Paris Court of Appeal. The court’s first enforceable decision was rendered on October 28, 2020, ruling that Frogwares had “terminated the contract in a ‘manifestly unlawful’ manner” by taking down the game.

As a result, The Sinking City will return to storefronts so that “no one is held hostage to this situation”, says Nacon. However, the publisher also cautioned players that some aspects of the game might be incomplete or unplayable, noting that “the game’s online stakes depend on the goodwill of Frogwares to perform”.

According to Polygon, the legal dispute between Frogwares and Nacon is still pending and is expected to go on for “several months”. The outlet also noted that it had reached out to both parties for statements, but both had declined to comment.

Frogwares is currently working on Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, a prequel to their long-running Sherlock Holmes series of games. The upcoming title will serve as an origin story for the famous detective and is scheduled to launch in 2021 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS5.