‘The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe’ may receive a physical release

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe may be getting a physical release further down the line, according to developer Crows Crows Crows.

Today (April 27), The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is set to launch digitally for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

To help prepare fans for the launch, Crows Crows Crows has released a tongue-in-cheek article which – besides detailing streaming guidelines and how to avoid spoilers – states the developer is currently looking into providing a physical release at some point.

“We’re a small team and wanted to make absolutely sure that we can deliver the best possible version of The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. No distractions. While we can’t bring you a physical version at launch, we are talking to our partners about setting things in motion right now,” said Crows Crows Crows.

Though details on a physical release are scarce just now, Crows Crows Crows has also touched on how much The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will cost. Without confirming the price itself, Crows Crows Crows said it will be priced “the same across all platforms,” however players who already own the original version on Steam will receive something extra.

It’s unclear what Steam owners of the original game will receive, though Crows Crows Crows has said it wants “to do what’s right and take your loyalty to the franchise into consideration”. Though nothing specific is mentioned, this could mean a free – or discounted – upgrade for fans.

Ultra Deluxe will be an “expanded re-imagining” of the original game, and will include “new content, new choices, and new secrets to uncover” when it launches today.

