‘The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe’ releases next month

Crows Crows Crows is releasing an expanded and re-imagined version of The Stanley Parable that will be available in April.

The Stanley Parable was initially released in 2013 as a game about an ordinary office worker who begins to question the world around him. Now the game is being re-released, though it appears to be more than a simple remaster (via PC Gamer).

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is an “expanded re-imagining” of the original, suggesting that even those who played the first game repeatedly may uncover something new in this version.

According to the Steam Page, “Everything that was in the original Stanley Parable is here, preserved just like it was back in 2013. But The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe also dramatically expands the world of the original game with new content, new choices, and new secrets to uncover. The labyrinth has just gotten bigger.”

The game will also include visual upgrades to suit modern systems while maintaining the tone set by the original game. The narrator’s voice actor, Kevan Brighting, has also returned to the project.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will release on April 27 for PC. No pricing is currently available, but the game can now be added to a user’s wishlist.

To provide players with an idea of what they can expect from the game, the Steam page says, “You will play as Stanley, and you will not play as Stanley. You will make a choice, and you will have your choices taken from you. The game will end, the game will never end. Contradiction follows contradiction, the rules of how games should work are broken, then broken again. You are not here to win. The Stanley Parable is a game that plays you.”

In other news, a Tekken modder has added characters from Elden Ring to the fighting game.